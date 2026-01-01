The internet is currently experiencing a deepfake crisis, thanks to Elon Musk's developed AI chatbot Grok, which is powering users to generate explicit and soft-core images of celebrities. India's ace batter Virat Kohli became the latest victim of the 'Undressing' Deepfake crisis, where a user (@like_backspace) on X asked Grok to put Kohli in a bikini. This 'undress' trend started from users uploading images of women, prompting Grok to undress them in AI-generated images. Avoid Grok Media Section Amid ‘Undressing’ Deepfake Crisis.
User Asks Grok To Dress Virat Kohli in a Bikini
Now put him in a bikini
— BackSpace (@like_backspace) January 1, 2026
Virat Kohli's AI-Generated Bikini Photo
— Grok (@grok) January 1, 2026
