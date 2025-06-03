The Indian Premier League has reached its finale, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are up against Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 Final on Tuesday, June 3. The RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final is being held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and will start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can find viewing options for the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can find viewing options for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Final live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final Weather Forecast: Rain in Focus As Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Take Centerstage for Title Clash in Ahmedabad

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Final Live

𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘 𝐀𝐖𝐀𝐈𝐓𝐒... 🏆 With legacy on the line, what are your predictions for the #IPLFinals? 🤔#IPLFinal 👉 #RCBvPBKS | TUE, 3rd June, 5 PM on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/Dmr6aEITWu — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 2, 2025

