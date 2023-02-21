With three of the four semi-final spots sealed, South Africa Women need a win to topple New Zealand Women and enter the semifinal. With that pursuit they will face Bangladesh Women in a crucial match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Group A on Febryary 21, Tuesday. The match is set to start at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Newlands, Cape Town. Star Sports Network have acquired the broadcasting rights of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 and they will provide a live telecast of this match. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

SA-W vs BAN-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

🔹 Must-win game for South Africa against Bangladesh 🔹 England look to extend unbeaten run against Pakistan An exciting double-header awaits 🤩#T20WorldCup | #TurnItUp | #SAvBAN | #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/SmnxtHNtpQ — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)