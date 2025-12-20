India's ace spinner Kuldeep Yadav is an avid Barcelona fan and has often talked about Lionel Messi with high regard. Recently, during a brand shoot in New Delhi, Yadav met up with Messi, who was touring India as part of his GOAT India Tour. Taking to Instagram, Yadav opened up about his interaction with Messi, calling the Argentina icon his 'Idolo', while sharing unseen photographs where the cricketer received an Argentina national jersey, and the former Barcelona player was gifted a signed cricket bat. Fans can check out Yadav's post for Messi below. Kuldeep Yadav Shoots for Commercial With Lionel Messi; Indian Cricketer Seen Gesturing About Height In Viral Clip With Argentina Football Icon (Watch Video)

Kuldeep Yadav Meets Lionel Messi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kuldeep yadav 🇮🇳 (@kuldeep_18)

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