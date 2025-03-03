India are set to have a massive showdown against Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals. Fans, especially those of the India national cricket team, have not forgotten Travis Head's performance in the final of the ODI World Cup in Ahmedabad two years ago and expressed their reactions through some hilarious memes, most of these expectedly being centred around Travis Head. Travis Head has been a thorn for the Indian cricket team in the past few years, scoring heavily against Rohit Sharma and his team whenever there has been an opportunity. India will want to exorcise the ghosts of the 2023 ODI World Cup by beating Australia this time around and advancing to the summit clash of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Travis Head showed some good form, blasting his way to a 40-ball 59 against Afghanistan. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals Schedule in IST: Know Who Plays Whom in Last Four of CT Cricket Tournament.

Haha

Funny

Travis Head Be Like

Heartbeat of Indian Cricket Team Fans When Travis Head Bats in IND vs AUS Match

Hilarious

'Don't Break Our Hearts Please'

'Hello Darkness'

Rohit Sharma Seeing Travis Head in the Champions Trophy Semi-Final

'Leaked Indian Dressing Room Conversation'

Apt Depiction of Indian Fans' Emotions

Travis Head 'Ache'

Australian Team Be Like

Indian team will face Australia in semi final Australian team - pic.twitter.com/c4ngjQc8rf — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) March 2, 2025

'Travis Head ki Dikkat Hai Bas'

Travis Head ki dikkat hai bas 😅 pic.twitter.com/IQDXevj87y — जेंटल मैन (@gentleman07_) March 3, 2025

