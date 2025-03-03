The India national cricket team are gearing up to clash with rivals Australia national cricket team in the first semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Team India booked a spot in the semis of the current eight-nation tournament after finishing at the top spot in Group A of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 while the Aussies made it to the last four after finishing second in Group B, winning one and having two matches abandoned by rain. The India vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals Schedule in IST: Know Who Plays Whom in Last Four of CT Cricket Tournament.

The Indian cricket team have won all their three games in the group stage with sheer domination. The Men in Blue were too good against neighbours Bangladesh in the first game, wise and attentive against arch-rivals Pakistan and New Zealand in the next two to snatch victories from crucial stages. The Rohit Sharma-led group have played good cricket so far, and again in the same venue, they hold an added advantage.

Australia cricket team were brilliant in the chase against arch-rivals England in the first game, chasing a massive 352-run target in the first game. The other two matches yielded no results. The Steve Smith-led side finished second in their group with a positive NRR. Travis Head Funny Memes Go Viral After India Set Up Match Against Australia in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals.

IND vs AUS Head-To-Head Record in ODIs

India and Australia have faced each other in 151 One-Day Internationals till now. Out of these, India have secured 57 wins while Australia have 84 wins. Ten matches have ended in no results.

IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Key Players

Name Virat Kohli Spencer Johnson Mohammed Shami Travis Head Varun Chakaravarthy Steve Smith

IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Key Battles

Virat Kohli had a century against arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing tournament, however, in the other two he was out after small knocks. For India to score big, he will be very crucial if the opening pair has a quick collapse. His problem with the swing still needs to be dealt with, and Spencer Johnson should surely be Australia's number-one choice to target Kohli with the pace and swing. Mohammed Shami is Team India's ace pacer, he should target and pick Travis Head in no time, as the wounds of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final are still fresh and remembered. Steve Smith is the most well-established Aussie batter when it comes to dealing with spin. He needs to deal with Varun Chakaravarthy in this spin-friendly track, as the latter picked five wickets in his last game against New Zealand. If Steve fails to battle Varun, a batting collapse will be a strong possibility.

IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Venue and Match Timings

The India national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The scheduled match is to be played on March 4 and will begin at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Australia Cricket Match in Dubai.

IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Live Telecast and Online Streaming

In India, JioStar Network has the official broadcasting rights for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Fans can watch the live telecast of the India vs Australia match on the Star Sports and Sports 18 channels in several regional languages. The digital rights for the Champions Trophy 2025 are also with the JioStar Network. The India vs Australia Semi-Final match live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. Fans can enjoy the live stream for limited time, but post that they will have to pay a subscription fee.

IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Likely XI

India National Cricket Team Likely XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (c), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Shami

Australia National Cricket Team Likely XI: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steve Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshius, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

