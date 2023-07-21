India will enter Day 2 the happier side after Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja stitched a 100-run partnership arresting a mini-collapse that saw 4 wickets falling in the second session. After West Indies won the toss they put India to bat first. India started where they left off in the first Test, with Rohit Sharma (80) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (57) scoring half-centuries and putting up a 139-run opening stand. But it was followed by the collapse until Virat Kohli (87) steadied ship alongside Ravindra Jadeja. India will look to continue batting on Day 2 and bat out the Caribbeans out of the game.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2023 Day 1 Stumps

India 288/4 on Day 1 Stumps: King Kohli - 87* (161). Rohit - 80 (143). Jaiswal - 57 (74). Jadeja - 36* (84). - All eyes on the King tomorrow for his 76th hundred. Great commitment and determination shown by King! pic.twitter.com/ptFWDb1IzG — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 20, 2023

