Team India is all set to visit Zimbabwe for a full-length T20I series as they are all set to play a five-match T20I series between each other as confirmed by the Zimbabwe cricket and BCCI. The series is scheduled to take place from July 6 to 14 in Harare. The series is scheduled to take place just after the ICC T20I World Cup 2024.

India vs Zimbabwe T20I Series 2024 Schedule Announced

JUST IN: Zimbabwe to host India for T20I series Details 🔽https://t.co/kqSK4dcolC pic.twitter.com/xnN6N6ReL2 — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) February 6, 2024

