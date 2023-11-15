Rohit Sharma the captain of the Indian Cricket team completed his 1500 runs in the ODI World Cup in 27 matches which makes him the joint-fastest player with Sachin Tendulkar. Rohit Sharma achieved this feat against New Zealand in the semi-final match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Rohit Sharma became the fifth player to achieve the mark of 1500 runs in World Cup history. Rohit Sharma also holds the record for the most centuries in World Cup history i.e. seven centuries. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semi-Final: Ranbir Kapoor at Wankhede Stadium to Cheer for Team India; Animal Actor Wishes Luck to 'Men in Blue' (Watch Video)

Rohit Sharma Completes 1500 Runs in World Cup History

Rohit Sharma completes 1,500 runs in the World Cup history. - One of the greatest ever...!!! pic.twitter.com/gd0I9n8mmD — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 15, 2023

