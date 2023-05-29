KING who is famous for his hit songs like "Tu Aake Dekhle", "Maan Meri Jaan" and more, delivered a great performance at the closing ceremony for the IPL 2023 match of CSK vs GT. He performed his song "Oops" from the album Champagne Talk. The audience was up on their feet and thoroughly enjoying his onstage skills. IPL 2023 Final: Twitterati Targets Shraddha Kapoor With Memes After Rains Stop CSK vs GT Match; Here's How the Actress Responded to Trolls.

View King at IPL Closing Ceremony:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

