Defending champions Hobart Hurricanes visit Sydney Showground Stadium on January 3, to take on hosts Sydney Thunder, who occupy the bottom place in the Big Bash League 2025-26 standings. The Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL 2025-26 will start= at 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Big Bash League 2025-26 in India and will therefore provide live telecast viewing options for the BBL 2025-26 on its TV channels. Fans can get live streaming viewing options for the Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL 2025-26 match online on the JioHotstar mobile app and website. Chris Lynn Becomes First Batter To Score 4,000 Big Bash League Runs, Achieves Feat During Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat BBL 2025-26 Match.

