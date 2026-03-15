Ishan Kishan Visits Grandparents in Nawada Post T20 World Cup 2026 Success (Watch Video)

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Indian star Ishan Kishan received a hero’s welcome in his hometown, Nawada, on Thursday following India’s T20 World Cup 2026 triumph. In a viral video, the 27-year-old is seen touching the feet of his grandparents to seek their blessings after arriving at his ancestral residence. Friends and family of the player gathered around as the Pocket Dynamo paid respects to his elders, a gesture widely praised online for its humility. Kishan was pivotal in India’s victory over New Zealand, amassing 317 tournament runs and scoring a half-century in the final. Suryakumar Yadav, Gautam Gambhir and Jay Shah Visit Shri Siddhivinayak Temple With T20 World Cup Trophy To Seek Blessings After India's T20WC 2026 Triumph (Watch Video).

Ishan Kishan's Heartwarming Moment With Grandparents

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 03:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).