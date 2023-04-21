A solid comeback for Ishant Sharma in the IPL as he bags two wickets and also the man of the match award for Delhi Capitals against Kolkata Knight Riders in a game dominated specifically by bowlers. In a tricky pitch where wickets of top order batters were more valuable, he dismissed Nitish Rana and alter added Sunil Narine to that list conceding just 19 in his four overs.

Ishant Sharma Wins Man of the Match Award

For his impressive bowling spell and 2⃣ crucial wickets, @ImIshant receives the Player of the Match award in his first game of #TATAIPL 2023 👏👏@DelhiCapitals win by 4⃣ wickets against #KKR Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/CYENNIiaQp #DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/aRZjtrTvHa — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)