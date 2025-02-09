Falcon Risers Hyderabad will take on Srinagar Ke Veer in the 29th match of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) 2025 tournament. The blockbuster action will take place at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane on Sunday. The Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Srinagar Ke Veer match will start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). tar Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of ISPL 2025 and fans can watch the Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Srinagar Ke Veer live telecast on the Star Sports First TV channel. Those looking for an online viewing option can watch Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Srinagar Ke Veer live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but will need a subscription. Abhishek Bachchan Celebrates Majhi Mumbai's Victory in ISPL 2025 with Sachin Tendulkar and Team (View Pics).

Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Srinagar Ke Veer Live Streaming

