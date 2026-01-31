Imagine getting a chance to shake hands with one of the biggest cinema stars in the world and choosing not to. Well, we’re talking about an incident from Friday (January 30) at the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) match in Surat, where Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turned up as the chief guest. But guess what? A humanoid robot ended up making the moment awkward, not just for the star, but for everyone present. In a video shared online, players and organisers can be seen standing in a line to meet Salman Khan, alongside the robot. When the actor extended his hand for a handshake, the robot initially stood still, leaving the crowd momentarily amused and confused. After a brief pause, the robot finally shook hands with him. Fans had hilarious reactions to the unexpected moment. Taking to the comments section, one fan wrote, "Bhai ka darr robot ko bhi hai." Another wrote, "Robot ki fielding set hai ab." Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan Engage in Viral Hand Cricket Battle, Master Blaster Challenges Rematch in Gully Cricket (Watch Video).

Watch Salman Khan’s Viral Interaction With ISPL 2026 Robot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Netizens React to Salman Khan’s Hilarious Robo Handshake Moment at ISPL 2026

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

