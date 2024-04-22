Jasprit Bumrah has become main bowler of Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise in IPL. He is currently the highest wicket taker active bowler for the franchise. When asked about his ‘perfect’ delivery in an interview, Bumrah replied, “every ball is a wicket taking ball in T20 cricket. But for me, my first wicket is very very important” He took wicket of Virat Kohli on the fourth ball of his over in the debut match. Watch the complete interview below. Bumrah was spotted by Mumbai Indians after just one season of domestic T20 cricket and signed as an uncapped player ahead of IPL 2013. He played just two matches in his debut season. IPL 2024: Tim David, Kieron Pollard Fined for Providing Illegal Assistance to Suryakumar Yadav Against Punjab Kings.

Jasprit Bumrah Interview Video

Your first wicket is always special ✨ Hear from Jasprit Bumrah what his first wicket meant to him 🙌 Watch the full interview: https://t.co/CD6NgpiFrg#TATAIPL #IPLonJioCinema #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/NTAy3ri2zL — JioCinema (@JioCinema) April 22, 2024

