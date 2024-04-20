Mumbai Indians batter Tim David and batting coach Kieron Pollard have been fined 20 percent of their respective match fees for breaching the IPL's Code of Conduct during the game against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on April 18. The fine was imposed after a viral video of the match sparked controversy where members in the squad and support staff in the dugout of five-time champions were seen allegedly providing illegal assistance to batter Suryakumar Yadav in asking for a review. Ishan Kishan, Arjun Tendulkar Spotted in Punishment Superman Jumpsuits While Travelling Following PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

"David and Pollard committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. David and Pollard were each fined 20 percent of their respective match fees. Both admitted to the offence and accepted the match referee's sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the match referee's decision is final and binding." an IPL release said on Saturday.

In the 15th over of MI's innings, an Arshdeep Singh delivery was full and way outside off-stump, very close to the line. Suryakumar, who was batting on 67 off 47 deliveries, tried chasing it but the onfield umpire deemed it a legal delivery. But TV cameras showed MI head coach Mark Boucher was gesturing to Suryakumar that it was a wide, following which David and Pollard was seen urging the right-hander to take a review, which is illegal as per rules.

