J&K Captain Paras Dogra Headbutts Karnataka's KV Aneesh During KAR vs J&K Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final (Watch Video)
A verbal spat with the silly point fielder escalated rapidly, leading J&K captain to charge and headbutt Karnataka fielder's helmet with his own.
Ranji Trophy fight: Jammu and Kashmir captain Paras Dogra sparked controversy on Day 2 of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final by headbutting Karnataka’s KV Aneesh, who stood at silly point. The altercation at the KSCA Hubballi Ground occurred after Dogra, returning to the crease after retiring hurt on Day 1, edged a boundary. A verbal spat with the silly point fielder escalated rapidly, leading Dogra to charge and headbutt Aneesh’s helmet with his own. Senior players Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul intervened alongside officials to restore order. Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Streaming and Free Telecast, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final,
Paras Dogra Headbutts Fielder At Silly Point
— Nihari Korma (@NihariVsKorma) February 25, 2026
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2026 03:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).