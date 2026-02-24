Karnataka Cricket Team vs Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Team Live Streaming and Telecast: The 2025-26 Ranji Trophy reaches its conclusion this week as Karnataka take on Jammu and Kashmir in the final, starting Tuesday, 24 February. The five-day summit clash, hosted at the D.R. Bendre Cricket Stadium in Hubballi, represents a classic "David vs Goliath" narrative: a seasoned powerhouse seeking its ninth title against an emerging side making its first-ever appearance in a Ranji Trophy final.

The decision to host the marquee fixture in Hubballi rather than Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium aligns with the Karnataka State Cricket Association’s (KSCA) recent initiative to decentralise top-level cricket and bring major matches to regional centres across the state. Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Team Qualifies for Historic First-Ever Ranji Trophy Final With Win Over Bengal in Semis.

Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy Final 2025-26

Feature Information Teams Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir Venue KSCA Hubballi Cricket Ground, Hubballi Dates 24 February – 28 February 2026 Start Time 09:30 IST Format Five-day first-class match

Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Streaming and Telecast

Fans across India can follow the final through the following official broadcast partners:

TV Telecast: The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Khel.

Live Streaming: Digital viewers can stream the match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Live Scores: Real-time updates and ball-by-ball commentary will be available via the BCCI official website and app.

Pitch and Conditions

Early reports from Hubballi suggest a balanced surface. While the pitch typically offers some assistance to seamers during the morning sessions, it is expected to flatten out into a batting-friendly track before potentially offering assistance to spinners later in the match. Daytime temperatures in Hubballi are forecast to be in the mid-30s, making physical endurance a key factor over the five days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2026 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).