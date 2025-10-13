John Campbell scored his maiden century in Test cricket, achieving the feat during the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday, October 13. The left-hander, who, like his teammates, struggled to make an impact with the bat in the IND vs WI 2025 Test series, showed grit and class to get to the three-figure mark for the first time in his Test career. He absorbed the pressure that was put on him by the Indian bowlers earlier in the innings and played some good shots, getting to the mark with a six off Ravindra Jadeja. John Campbell, who resurrected West Indies in the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 with his stellar century, struck nine fours and three sixes in his knock and he will look to make it a big one. IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025: West Indies Batter Shai Hope Completes 9,000 Runs in International Cricket, Ends Six-Year Wait for Test Fifty.

John Campbell Scores Maiden Test Century

A maiden Test CENTURY to John Campbell 🏏💪🏼🎉 Congratulations John. Very well played 👏🏼#WIPlayers #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/LUAlOcFmvC — WIPA (@wiplayers) October 13, 2025

