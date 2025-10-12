New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): West Indies batter Shai Hope completed 9,000 international runs on Sunday.

Hope achieved this milestone in his career during the second Test against India at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. During the match, at the end of the third day, Hope was unbeaten at 66* in 103 balls, with eight fours and two sixes. His runs came at a brisk strike rate of over 64.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did Mollie O'Callaghan Say That She Will Not Participate In LA Olympics 2028 If Transgender Swimmer Lia Thomas Is Allowed To Participate? Here’s the Truth.

Now in 236 international appearances, Hope has scored 9,057 runs at an average of 38.05, including 21 centuries and 42 innings, with the best score of 170.

For the right-hander, his best format remains the ODIs, scoring 5,879 runs in 142 matches and 137 innings at an average of 50.24, with 18 centuries and 29 innings, with the best score of 170. He is the seventh-highest run-getter in ODIs for WI.

Also Read | Fact Check: Smriti Mandhana Flaunting Six-Pack Abs? Here's the Truth About Viral Picture of India Women's National Cricket Team Vice-Captain.

Hope has been upping his T20I game as well over the last few years, having made 1,210 runs in 51 matches and 49 innings at an average of 28.13 and a strike rate of 137.65, with a century and seven fifties and best score of 102*.

Despite his immense technical prowess, Hope has to live up to his potential in Tests, with just 1,968 runs in 43 Tests at an average of 25.23, with two centuries and six fifties in 82 innings. His half-century came after 31 innings, with his last fifty-plus score being over six years back in January 2019 against England. His crowing moment in Tests was twin centuries at Leeds against England in his side's five-wicket win, scoring 147 and 118*, which came way back in 2017. Since then, he has not lived upto his potential in Tests.

John Campbell and Hope, with their half-centuries, staged a commendable fightback for the West Indies as they trailed by 97 runs after being forced into a follow-on by India.

At the end of the day's play, the West Indies were 173/2, with Campbell (87*) and Hope (66*) unbeaten. WI was bundled out for 248 runs in their first innings after India had declared their first innings at 518/5.

WI started the third day at 140/4 in their first innings, with Hope 31*, TA Imlach 14* being unbeaten. Kuldeep cleaned up Hope for 36 in 57 balls, with five fours, ending the fifth wicket stand at 49 runs, with a score of 156 on the board.

Khary Pierre (23 in 46 balls, with four boundaries) and Anderson Phillip (24* in 93 balls, with two fours) tried to slug it out for the Windies, but Kuldeep Yadav (5/82) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/46) were simply too much for them as they were skittled out for 248 runs in 81.5 overs. Pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj also got a wicket.

Earlier on day one, India had won the toss and opted to bat first. A 58-run stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul (38 in 54 balls, with five fours and a six) kick-started things for India before a sharply turned delivery by Warrican removed Rahul. Jaiswal had a 193-run stand with Sai Sudharsan (87 in 165 balls, with 12 fours) and 74-run stand with skipper Shubman Gill (129* in 196 balls, with 16 fours and two sixes). Jaiswal himself was run out for a marathon 258-ball 175, consisting of 22 fours. Gill went on to score his fifth ton of the year, stitching stands with Nitish Reddy (43 in 54 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel (44* in 79 balls, with five fours) as India declared their first innings at 518/5.

Warrican (3/98) was the top bowler for WI.

Despite scores from Tagenarine Chanderpaul (34 in 67 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Alick Athaneze (41 in 84 balls, with five fours and a six), Windies lost their four wickets, ending the day two at 140/4.

Brief Scores: India: 518/5 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 175, Shubman Gill 129*, Jomel Warrican 3/98) vs WI: 248 and 173/2 (John Campbell 87*, Shai Hope 66*, Mohammed Siraj 1/10). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)