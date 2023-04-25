Josh Little was named as the Impact Player for Gujarat Titans in their match against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023 on Tuesday, April 25. The Ireland pacer replaced Shubman Gill, who played a fine knock in the first innings. Gill scored his third half-century in this edition of the tournament as Gujarat Titans scored 207/6. 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Fans React As Arjun Tendulkar Bowls to Shubman Gill During GT vs MI IPL 2023 Match.

Josh Little Replaces Shubman Gill

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)