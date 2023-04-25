As Mumbai Indians face Gujarat Titans today, a contest that fans are eagerly waiting for is between Shubman Gill and Arjun Tendulkar. Yes, both of them are exciting young players and while Gill has started to establish himself as a rising force in international cricket, young Tendulkar recently made his debut in the IPL and has shown promising signs so far. But fans have been waiting for this match-up because of other reasons. Shubman Gill has been, for a long time, rumoured to be dating Sara Tendulkar, Arjun's sister and hence, fans have spiced up with this battle. On social media, fans wrote, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' as Arjun Tendulkar bowled to Shubman Gill in the GT vs MI contest. 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is Bollywood star Salman Khan's latest movie. Rare! MS Dhoni Loses Cool, Shouts at Teammate During RCB vs CSK Match in IPL 2023 (Watch Viral Video).

Tonight’s match scenes, Arjun Tendulkar vs Shubman Gill 🫂 pic.twitter.com/iftxWnWDTY — Vijay Chaure (@Vijj_14) April 25, 2023

