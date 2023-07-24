Former cricketer Irfan Pathan got trolled by Pakistan fans over one of his old tweets when India beat Pakistan in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 after Pakistan A won the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. They shared trolls and memes quoting Irfan's old tweet 'Padosiyon Sunday kesa raha???' (How was the Sunday neighbours?) The former cricketer responded to the trolls by tweeting 'Ek Sunday ke tweet ko abhi Tak Bhul nahi paae ho. Kitne velle ho? #padosi' (You couldn't forget tweet of Sunday till now? How jobless are you? #neighbours). Most Tweeted Hashtags in India in First Half of 2023: IPL 2023, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli in Top Five.

Fans Troll Irfan Pathan

Fans Share Memes Quoting His Tweet

More Fans Share Memes

Fans Troll Quoting His Old Tweet

Irfan Pathan Responds

Ek Sunday ke tweet ko abhi Tak Bhul nahi paae ho. Kitne velle ho? #padosi — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 24, 2023

