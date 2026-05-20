Kolkata Weather Live: Get Rain Chance Updates for KKR vs MI IPL 2026 Match

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Kolkata Knight Riders are engaged in a must-win KKR vs MI IPL 2026 against the Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens, which will decide the future of the former in the competition. Kolkata must secure a victory to keep their postseason hopes alive against Mumbai, who have been eliminated but are playing for pride. KKR put MI into bat and currently find themselves in a commanding position with the opposition reeling at 57 for 4 in 8 overs, before rain played spoilsport and stopped play. Pre-monsoon showers that disrupted the city on Monday and Tuesday remain the biggest threat to KKR this evening as well. Fans can check Kolkata Weather Live below. You can read Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match scorecard here.

Kolkata Weather Live

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Windy). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 08:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).