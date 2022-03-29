Malaysia take on Papua New Guinea in match 2 of the Tri-nation series. The clash will be played on March 29, 2022 (Tuesday) and has a start time of 12:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, live telecast of MAL vs PNG 1st T20I will not be available in India but fans can tune into FanCode to watch the live streaming of the match online.

Let’s rally for our national team as they play their first match in the Tri Nation Series.🏏 Catch the match live on Ch 802 , 2.45 pm on @ASTROARENA pic.twitter.com/VHL0wogM4d — Malaysia Cricket (@MalaysiaCricket) March 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)