Pakistan's team mentor Matthew Hayden applauded the team's performance after their loss to England in the final of T20 World Cup 2022. Hayden also pointed out the ones who did not make it to the team regularly and praised the players, saying that he is confident that this bunch will lift a World Cup. Pakistan fought hard and despite defending just 138 runs, they put up a great bowling effort against England, before losing the contest by five wickets.

Matthew Hayden Applauds Pakistan Team:

Matthew Hayden is proud of the team's effort and performance in the tournament.#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/X3cbfEqtPL — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 13, 2022

