1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) has officially revealed the United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team jersey for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Led by captain Muhammad Waseem, the UAE squad will don a blue colour kit featuring a pattern across the front, resembling dunes. This marks the UAE's third appearance at the tournament, having previously featured in the 2014 and 2022 editions. The UAE are drawn in Group D alongside New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan, and Canada, and start their campaign on 10 February against Black Caps in Chennai. Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Jersey Launch Postponed Amid Boycott Speculation: Report.

UAE Unveil ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Jersey

UAE’s brand new playing kit launched ahead of team’s departure for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 🇦🇪🏏 More details: https://t.co/dpX8xCp3d6 pic.twitter.com/Ety0cttxWf — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) February 1, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (EmiratesCricket). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2026 06:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).