Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mayank Yadav has proved that he is not only a speedster of Indian Cricket now but has the accuracy and variations to deceive batsmen. Following his side's 28-run win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) pace sensation Mayank Yadav expressed happiness with his performance, with a heartwarming social media post. The LSG seamer scripted history at the age of 21 as he became the first bowler in the history of IPL to win the 'Player of the Match' award in their first two matches. IPL 2024: Uncapped Lucknow Super Giants Tearaway Mayank Yadav Enters Record Books With Sensational Spell Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Mayank Yadav's Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mayank yadav (@mayankyadav_8)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)