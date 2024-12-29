Boxing Day Test matches are always big events in Australia, and it was no different during the India vs Australia 4th Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2024. A total of 299, 329 fans attended the boxing day Test match by Day 4, beating the previous record of 271,865 spectators, which was set on 2013. The official attendance of Day 4 was 43,867. ICC president Jay Shah has shared a post on social media calling the interest in Test cricket as 'terrific'. Melbourne Cricket Ground Registers Biggest Ever Day 3 Crowd During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024, Breaks Record From 1937.

Melbourne Cricket Ground Records the Highest-Ever Attendance in A Boxing Day Test Match

It’s terrific to see this kind of interest in Test cricket as the build up continues to the #WTCFinal at Lord’s next year - and what a match it’s been at the @MCG!@ICC @BCCI @CricketAus pic.twitter.com/J4vDPb9FW2 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) December 29, 2024

