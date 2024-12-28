Cricket fans in Australia fill the stands of the famous Melbourne Cricket Ground every year on the boxing day. India is currently playing Australia in the boxing day Test at the MCG and on Day 3 of the fourth Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, a total of 83073 spectators attended the match. This is the highest ever attendance at the MCG on Day 3 of a Test match since January 1937. The current total attendance is 255,462 for the IND vs AUS 4th Test match at the MCG. Nitish Kumar Reddy Meets Teary-Eyed Family Following His Maiden Test Century During Day 3 of IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Melbourne Cricket Ground Registers Biggest Ever Day 3 Crowd

The biggest ever Day 3 crowd at the MCG since January, 1937 🌟 The current total attendance is 255,462 - will the record of 271,865 (set in 2013) break tomorrow?#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ReiMYNzQPu — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 28, 2024

