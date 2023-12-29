In a major development, Melbourne Renegades have dropped their captain Nic Maddinson owing to 'inconsistent form'. The left-hander has managed just 48 runs in five matches with his best score being 18 runs. Head coach David Saker said that it was a tough call and that the southpaw has not been able to live upto the standard that the franchise expected him to. In Maddinson's absence, Will Sutherland has been given captaincy responsibilities for the must-win match against Adelaide Strikers. Electra Stumps in BBL! New Wickets That Change Colours Introduced in Australia's Big Bash League 2023-24 (Watch Video).

