The game of cricket keeps on witnessing innovations time and again and in the latest of those, we see the introduction of the 'Electra stumps', which are wickets that light up and change colours throughout several events in a particular match. These new wickets were introduced before the Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers match in the Big Bash League 2023-24 and they show off different colours in a match depending on what happens. Unlike the 'zing bails' which only light up when they come into contact with, these 'Electra stumps' also change colours when batters hit fours and sixes and in between overs as well! Fans would certainly have a new experience while watching a match in which these 'Electra stumps' are used. Tom Curran Intimidates Umpire, Almost Collides With Him While Practice Run-up on Pitch Before Being Handed Ban in BBL 2023-24 (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

For the first time in the BBL... The electra stumps are on show 🪩 #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/A6KTcKg7Yg — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 22, 2023

