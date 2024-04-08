Former England captain Michael Vaughan was back in Mumbai to get a shaving from his good friend and barber Dindayal. Vaughan uploaded the video for the same on his official Twitter handle in which he was seen getting his shave done by Dindayal who has his shop on Ormiston Road in the city. Vaughan was also seen playing gully cricket with the children of Mumbai and is currently enjoying his time in India. Michael Vaughan Enjoys Street Cricket in Mumbai With Children, Takes Cheeky Dig at Indian 'Test Pitches' (Watch Video)

Michael Vaughan Gets A Haircut from His Friend Dindayal

He’s back .. Dindayal on Orminston Rd #Mumbai .. been away at his daughters wedding and now returns .. #India pic.twitter.com/qKe0RgP5t1 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 8, 2024

