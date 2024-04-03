Former England captain Michael Vaughan is currently in India and is enjoying his time in the country. The former skipper uploaded a video on his official 'X' handle in which he could be seen playing cricket with the children on the streets of Mumbai. However, the Englishman took a dig at the pitches in India and mentioned that the surface on which he played was like the Indian pitches. Michael Vaughan Enacts Rajasthan Royals' Head of Social Media On April Fool's Day Ahead of MI vs RR IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral

Michael Vaughan Enjoys His Time in India

Loved playing with the kids in #Mumbai .. similar pitch to the Test pitches 😜😜 #India pic.twitter.com/Z3R1zsoSlN — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 3, 2024

