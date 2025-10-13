Mohammed Siraj became the leading wicket-taker in Test cricket this year. The right-arm speedster surpassed Zimbabwe speedster Blessing Muzarabani's 36-wicket tally. The 31-year-old Indian speedster attains the feat during the second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on October 13. He accomplished this feat after dismissing Shai Hope for 103 runs. In 2025, Mohammed Siraj picked up 37 wickets in eight Test matches. Siraj has bagged two five-wicket hauls this year in the longest format. Shai Hope Hits Third Century in Tests, Veteran Batter Completes 2000 Runs in Longest Format During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025.

Mohammed Siraj Castles Shai Hope

Mohammed Siraj Becomes Leading Wicket-Taker in Tests This Year

SIRAJ IS RULING IN TESTS. 🔥 Most Test wickets in 2025: 37* - Mohammed Siraj (15 Inns) 🇮🇳 36 - Blessing Muzarabani (13 Inns) 🇿🇼 29 - Mitchell Starc (14 Inns) 🇦🇺 24 - Nathan Lyon (11 Inns) 🇦🇺 23 - Jomel Warrican (8 Inns) 🌴 pic.twitter.com/yfQGmznsZz — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) October 13, 2025

