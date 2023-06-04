India has seen one of its most tragic accidents in history as three trains collided together near Balasore of Odisha leading to a massive accident. Many lives were lost while hundreds had to be admitted in hospital with heavy injury. Former cricketer Virender Sehwag, saddened by the loss from the accident, shares a tweet volunteering free education of children of victims who lost their lives in his Sehwag International School’s boarding facility.

Virender Sehwag Offers Free Education to Children of Victims

This image will haunt us for a long time. In this hour of grief, the least I can do is to take care of education of children of those who lost their life in this tragic accident. I offer such children free education at Sehwag International School’s boarding facility 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/b9DAuWEoTy — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 4, 2023

