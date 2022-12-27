Devon Conway and Tom Latham ensured New Zealand had a strong response to Pakistan's first innings total of 438 with the duo taking New Zealand to 165/0 at the close of play on Day 2 of this first Test in Karachi on Tuesday, December. Earlier in the day, skipper Babar Azam failed to add to his overnight score and was dismissed and it was Agha Salman's maiden hundred that set up the stage for Pakistan to have a strong finish. In response, both Conway and Latham have been clinical as they shifted the momentum of this match back in their favour and ensured that they finished the day on a high. New Zealand now trail Pakistan by 273 runs with Conway and Latham batting on 82* and 78* respectively. Devon Conway Survives After Edging a Delivery, Pakistan Opt Not to Take DRS; TV Replay Shows Definite Edge.

PAK vs NZ 1st Test Day 2 Update:

A testing final session for the bowlers as New Zealand reduce the deficit to 273 runs 🏏#PAKvNZ | #TayyariKiwiHai pic.twitter.com/Cak23C4kYg — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 27, 2022

