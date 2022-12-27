New Zealand batter Devon Conway gets a lifeline in the PAK vs NZ 1st Test at Karachi. Conway, who had already reached his half-century, edged the final delivery of the 31st Over. Despite big appeals, Umpire gave him not out. Then interestingly Pakistan captain Babar Azam decided against taking the review. Later the replays confirmed that Conway was actually out and Pakistan missed a big opportunity to get back into the game. Tim Southee Becomes Third New Zealand Bowler to Take 350 Test Wickets, Achieves Feat During PAK vs NZ 1st Test.

Conway Survives

Missed chance by Pakistan - Conway edged the ball but they didn't take the review.#PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/fU5dKC5Emx — Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) December 27, 2022

