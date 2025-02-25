India national cricket team thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan national cricket team by six wickets in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Indian stalwart Virat Kohli was adjudged Player of the Match for his match-winning unbeaten century while chasing 242 runs. From Group A, Team India and New Zealand have qualified for the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Hosts Pakistan and Bangladesh are out of the tournament. A video has gone viral on social media during the India vs Pakistan high-voltage encounter. A Pakistan fan switched to the India cricket team jersey. Here is the viral video of a Pakistan fan changing sides. Suryakumar Yadav Poses With Pakistan Fans in Dubai International Stadium During IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Pakistan Fan Switches to India Cricket Team Jersey

Pakistan Fan switched sides during India Pakistan match 😂😂 #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/bAxdYBCv0f — Rosy (@rose_k01) February 24, 2025

