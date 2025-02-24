Suryakumar Yadav was seen posing with Pakistan fans in the stands during the IND vs PAK match in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on February 23. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the India national cricket team's T20I captain was seen interacting with a woman who wore a Pakistan jersey and posed for pictures with the two first and then a man seated next to her. The group of fans were seated in front of him. The video was recorded by another fan. Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma had turned up at the Dubai International Stadium to show support for the India national cricket team. India beat Pakistan by six wickets to hand the Green Shirts their second defeat in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. FIFA World Cup Compares ‘Kings’ Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo After His Century Leads Men In Blue to Dominating Victory Over Arch-Rivals Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (See Post).

Suryakumar Yadav Poses With Pakistan Fans

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)