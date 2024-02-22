Punjab Kings (PBKS) have been underperformers in the IPL, despite having had some of the biggest players in the competition so far in these 16 years. They will look to start afresh and go all the way this time around when they get their IPL 2024 campaign underway on March 24 against Delhi Capitals at home. A trip to M Chinnaswamy for a clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore follows on March 25. Shikhar Dhawan and his team will then face Lucknow Super Giants on March 30 before travelling to Ahmedabad for a showdown against Gujarat Titans on April 4--both of them being away matches. It is to be noted that the IPL 2024 schedule has only been released for the first 21 matches with the remaining fixtures set to be revealed later on. IPL 2024 Schedule Announced: Get Indian Premier League Season 17 Fixtures of First 21 Matches, Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

PBKS IPL 2024 Schedule, Part 1

