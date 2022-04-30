Fans were treated to rare scene of an Indian and a Pakistani batting together as Cheteshwar Pujara and Mohammad Rizwan both represent Sussex in the County Championship. The duo was seen batting together near the end of day two’s play between Durham vs Sussex and added an unbeaten stand of 12 runs. The duo will take field on day three and the partnership is expected to grow. Meanwhile, the pictures of Indo-Pak duo batting together have gone viral.

