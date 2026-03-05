Cricketer Prithvi Shaw was among the high-profile guests at the wedding of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok in Mumbai on 5 March 2026. Shaw arrived at the luxury venue accompanied by his girlfriend, Akriti Agarwal, joining a host of sporting and Bollywood celebrities celebrating the union. The couple was spotted by photographers as they entered the St. Regis hotel in Lower Parel. Shaw wore a traditional midnight blue sherwani, while Agarwal opted for a coordinating designer lehenga. Their appearance quickly gained traction on social media, with videos of the pair entering the venue going viral. Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Marriage Video: Sachin Tendulkar and Wife Anjali Beam with Pride During Son's Varmala Ceremony.

Prithvi Shaw With His Girlfriend

Prithvi Shaw with his girlfriend at Arjun Tendulkar's wedding reception. Who would have thought that he would attend the wedding of his friend in this condition 🥲 pic.twitter.com/6Ccs8affzx — Kusha Sharma  (@Kushacritic) March 5, 2026

