Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar married his fiancée, Saaniya Chandhok, on 5 March 2026, in a private ceremony at a luxury hotel in Mumbai. His parents, Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar, were seen beaming with pride as the couple exchanged garlands during the varmala ceremony. The event, held at The St. Regis, featured traditional decor and an intimate gathering of close family and friends. Arjun wore an ivory sherwani, while Saaniya opted for a classic red bridal lehenga as seen in the viral clip circulating on social media. Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Pre-Wedding Celebrations: Sachin Tendulkar and Family Shine at Bash; Ex-India Teammates Join Festivities.

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok Marriage Video

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of Sachin Tendulkar, got married to Saaniya Chandhok today in Mumbai.❤️ Congratulations to Arjun and Saaniya. Best wishes for a happy life together. 💐 pic.twitter.com/HhkU9is64F — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) March 5, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

