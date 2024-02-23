As the Team India management decided to rest Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the IND vs ENG 4th Test match at Ranchi, they needed a quick who can replace him and also provide wicket taking threat. Bengal fast bowler Akash Deep was handed his debut and he was given his Test cap by none other than the cricketing legend Rahul Dravid, also the head coach of Team India. Ahead of giving him the cap, Dravid gave an inspiring speech, summarizing his journey from a small town to Team India. Fans loved it and made it viral on social media. Dream Debut! Akash Deep Scalps Three Wickets in First Session of IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Rahul Dravid Gives Inspiring Speech Before Handing Akash Deep His Debut Test Cap

Words that inspire 🗣️ ft. Rahul Dravid Dreams that come true 🥹 A debut vision like never seen before 🎥 Akash Deep - What a story 📝#TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/vSOSmgECfC — BCCI (@BCCI) February 23, 2024

