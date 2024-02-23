India's debutant fast bowler Akash Deep has been at his absolute best in the first session of IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 as he dismantled the England top order with his nippy bowling. He cleaned up Zak Crawley initially but the ball ended up as an overstep no ball and he had to start again. Soon after he dismissed Ben Duckett after troubling him for a long time and in the same over, hit Ollie Pope in the pads for an LBW. He topped it up by finally shattering Zak Crawley's stumps and with it powered India well ahead in the game. Drama! Akash Deep Denied Maiden Wicket As He Bowls Zak Crawley Off a No-Ball During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Akash Deep Scalps Three Wickets in First Session

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)