Ramiz Raja Kisses and Hugs Female Commentator Lisa Sthalekar During PSL 2026 Eliminator 1

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja and Australian legend Lisa Sthalekar shared a playful moment during the PSL 2026 Eliminator 1 broadcast on Thursday. The interaction in the commentary box provided a brief, lighthearted reprieve from the high-stakes Multan Sultans vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 playoff match. The two veteran broadcasters were seen sharing a friendly hug during a live stint. Footage of the encounter quickly circulated on social media, highlighting the strong camaraderie and professional rapport maintained within the international commentary panel. Images further showed Raja even giving Sthalekar a forehead peck, which is quite common in Western culture. Angry Steve Smith Slams Bat In Dressing Room After Being Dismissed Cheaply During PSL 2026 Eliminator 1 (Watch Video).

Ramiz Raja Gets Cozy With Fellow Commentator Lisa Sthalekar

I guess Ramiz Raja has no idea about the ELIMINATOR ... pic.twitter.com/IBvcnRQrTb — Ali Sethi (@Alisethi_1) April 30, 2026

Ramiz Raja Kisses Co-Commentator

We are busy watching IPL and meanwhile in PSL, Ramiz Raja doing romance with his fellow commentator in the commentary box 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/oMvQgvSYqV — Harsh 17  (@harsh03443) April 30, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 09:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).