Angry Steve Smith Slams Bat In Dressing Room After Being Dismissed Cheaply During PSL 2026 Eliminator 1 (Watch Video)

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Steve Smith displayed visible frustration following his early dismissal in the PSL 2026 Eliminator 1 on Wednesday. The Multan Sultans batter was caught for just 12 runs against the Hyderabad Kingsmen at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. Pavilion cameras captured Smith slamming his bat in the dressing room upon his return. The footage quickly circulated on social media, highlighting the immense pressure of the knockout encounter as the Australian veteran struggled to anchor the innings. PSL 2026: Peshawar Zalmi Boosted as BCB Provides NOC To Nahid Rana for Final.

Steve Smith Slams Bat

🚨 STEVE SMITH IN FULL ANGRY MODE. 😳 - Steve Smith lost his control while he was going to the dressing room. - He threw his bat in anger because Maaz Sadaqat showed him aggression after dismissing him. 👀 pic.twitter.com/noT2WYkVGR — Abdullah. (@Abdullahh_56) April 29, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 11:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).