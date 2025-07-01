India national cricket team Test side vice-captain and star wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant has come together with international financial institution World Bank, "for action for bluer skies and a healthier planet". In a video posted on the official X account of the World Bank, Rishabh Pant said, "The world is one family. The world is like a dressing room, we all play for one team. If we work together to protect our environment, we can make this a healthy and cleaner place every child deserves...". Rishabh Pant has joined the World Bank for an initiative to "End Air Pollution", and has urged everyone to take collective action for the cause. IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025: Rishabh Pant Becomes First Indian Wicketkeeper To Score Twin Centuries.

Rishabh Pant Joins World Bank Initiative:

"The world is like a dressing room, and we all play for one team." @RishabhPant17 and @WorldBank join forces to call for action for bluer skies and a healthier planet. Learn more: https://t.co/ePsawJH5SF #EndAirPollution pic.twitter.com/oXUUuNUkcz — World Bank (@WorldBank) July 1, 2025

